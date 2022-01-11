A former taxi driver who hid recording equipment in a teen girl’s room was able to avoid going to prison.

A former taxi driver who hid recording equipment in a teen girl’s room was able to avoid going to jail.

Between February 2015 and April 2017, David Brown, 57, committed the crime at a property in Pollokshields, Glasgow.

Brown put the equipment and adapted structures in the girl’s bedroom when she was between the ages of 13 and 16.

Brown modified a blanket box and a wardrobe to install a phone that could record and capture images of the girl.

According to court documents, this was done to allow Brown or another person to observe the girl performing a private act.

Between December 2018 and September 2019, Brown committed a similar crime at a vacation home in Florida, while the girl was between the ages of 16 and 17.

Brown videotaped the victim performing a private act in order for him or another person to see her perform the act.

He used a digital video camcorder hidden in an alarm clock in her room to record the girl.

Brown could use his phone to access the alarm clock remotely.

Brown, a first-time offender, pled guilty to the two charges in December at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Brown, a new granddad, still has a “very supportive family,” according to Brown’s lawyer, Jackie White.

“Do they know the entire story?” Sheriff Lindsay Wood inquired.

“Yes,” responded Miss White.

Brown and the young girl, according to Miss White, had a close relationship.

“He was worried, and he was trying to protect the young girl,” she explained.

“She was on the computer, talking to people on the computer.”

“He has permanently damaged this young woman, and he is well aware of it.”

Sheriff Wood had previously stated that he did not want Brown to be painted as a “good guy,” and that the girl’s victim impact statement was “among the worst” he had ever seen.

“These recordings were planned by you,” he told Brown during his sentencing.

“You stated in the social work report that it caused sexual arousal and that you drank alcohol as a result of it.”

