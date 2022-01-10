A four-bedroom fixer upper in Glasgow’s Cessnock is on the market for under £100,000.

For less than £100,000, a four-bedroom fixer upper in Glasgow’s Cessnock is on the market.

The tenement flat has large bedrooms and a large living room, and it could be ideal for a DIY enthusiast.

Here’s a sneak peek inside.

In Cessnock, a four-bed fixer-upper with plenty of potential has just gone on the market for under £100,000!

The top-floor flat has a large welcoming hallway, spacious lounge, dining kitchen, main bathroom, and four generously proportioned bedrooms in a sandstone Victorian tenement.

It’s on Paisley Road West, close to the Cessnock subway station, so you can get into town quickly.

This property, as you can see from the photos, is in need of some TLC. However, if you’re handy with DIY and looking for a challenge, this could be the ideal blank slate for your next home renovation project.

It’s also affordable, with a price tag of £95,000. That means you’ll have more money to spend on customizing your dream home.

“A superb opportunity in the form of this full four bedroom traditional apartment positioned on the top floor of a traditional sandstone Victorian tenement,” reads the property description on Clyde Property’s website.

“The property has local amenities right outside the door, as well as two subway stations within walking distance.”

