A four-year-old boy uses his father’s phone to buy over $1,000 in gelato.

A 4-year-old boy uses his father’s phone to purchase over (dollar)1,000 worth of gelato.

Who’s to say they wouldn’t do the same thing if they were children?

A four-year-old boy in Sydney, Australia, managed to order over $1,000 in gelato using his father’s phone.

According to the Guardian, Kris King gave his son, Christian, the phone to keep him occupied during his sister’s touch football game.

Christian told King that “something was on its way” at one point, and not long after that, an Uber Eats delivery driver called King to inform him of a delivery drop off.

“First and foremost, I thought it was (dollar)139,” King explains.

“And then I looked at it again and it was (dollar)1,139, and we almost died of a heart attack.”

Christian had placed an order for not only ice cream but also baked goods, including a personalized birthday cake, which was delivered to King’s job at the Newtown Fire Station, according to PerthNow.

(Christian’s birthday is in January, by the way.)

“He actually told me he ordered himself a birthday cake, and I couldn’t believe it,” King continues.

“I’m screamin’ his name down the street with steam coming out of my ears.”

Before I could tell him, he dashed to his room.”

Fortunately, according to the Irish Times, the place where the order was placed, Gelato Messina, had a heart when they heard the story behind what was undoubtedly a very perplexing order, and refunded it in full.

The order for all of the gelato was accepted by a firefighter on duty, and it is now fully stored in a fridge on the premises.