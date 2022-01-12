A four-year-old girl was discovered dead with an ‘I’m sorry’ note next to her body, while her mother discovered her ‘unresponsive.’

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl was discovered dead in a hotel room, next to an “I’m sorry” note.

On January 10, cops responded to a welfare call at the Star Island Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, and discovered Masiela Decaro’s mother, Jacinda, unresponsive.

The hotel’s security received a call from Jacinda’s mother.

Because she couldn’t reach her daughter, she requested a well-being check.

According to WFTV, Jacinda did not show up for work.

She and her daughter Masiela were found in their beds, unresponsive.

Jacinda was taken to the hospital and given “lifesaving measures,” but police say the four-year-old died on the spot.

During their search of the room, officers discovered a note that read, “I’m sorry.”

According to Fox35, Masiela’s father, Jorge Ezequiel, described his daughter as “very smart” for her age and said she adored her mother.

In August, she would have turned five.

Ezequiel went on to say that he had “no idea” what occurred in the hotel room.

Jacinda is still in critical condition in the hospital, and Ezequiel is hoping for a miracle.

According to WKMG-TV, he described her as “one of the strongest women he knows.”

“I wish her all the best,” Ezequiel said.

I’m looking for simple solutions.

I just want to know what happened at the end of the day.”

Masiela’s mother’s condition is currently “unclear,” according to cops.

According to police, there is no evidence that any other individuals were involved.

“There was no blunt trauma,” said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

The cause of Masiela’s death is still unknown as the investigation continues.

