A fourth lockdown would be devastating to the economy, so the government must maintain its resolve.

Boris Johnson delivered a depressingly familiar address to the nation on a Sunday night in December to warn of a growing threat to the NHS at Christmas.

The Prime Minister deserves credit for boosting the booster campaign first in response to the Omicron crisis, rather than succumbing to the doomsayers and imposing more restrictions.

According to dire predictions, there will be one million mutant variant cases and tens of thousands of deaths by the turn of the year, indicating that we are being softened up for some version of Lockdown Lite soon.

So, while there is no hard evidence that Omicron is as lethal as the Delta variant, the government must stick to its guns and let Plan B do its job.

The economy would be hammered if the country was shut down for the fourth time.

The sick and vulnerable, such as Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, will suffer once more.

After the Christmas holidays, schools must not be closed.

The rumored million infections could simply be a million bad colds.

Prime Minister, keep your cool.

Boris continues to be stuck at the bottom of a deep political hole that No10 has dug for himself at a time when he needs to be focused on Omicron nonstop.

Partygate, the lingering effects of sleaze, a potentially disastrous by-election defeat, and a mass revolt by his own MPs over vaccine passports have all combined to make this week one of his most difficult.

He needs to address the general sense of chaos that has descended upon Downing Street.

The fact that the BBC reported on him hosting a Christmas charity quiz on Zoom as if it were a scandal on par with Watergate should hurt the Prime Minister deeply.

It isn’t, obviously.

However, Number 10’s mishandling of the situation has provided foes with fertile ground.

A show of firm leadership could begin by reminding those Red Wall Tories who are threatening to depose him in No. 10 that they are only in Parliament because of his election victory two years ago.

The Prime Minister, like some of his MPs, needs to get a handle on things.

Anyone who doubts social media’s pernicious influence should read Dolly Baddiel’s heartbreaking story.

Dolly, the daughter of comedian David Three Lions, struggled with anorexia.

It was aggravated by vile Instagram accounts dedicated to “competitive eating.”

Any heavily regulated newspaper or television station in the United States would be forced to close if they published such material.

However, Facebook, which owns Instagram, escapes all consequences and instead reaps tens of millions of dollars in profits.

Why do we let it happen?

