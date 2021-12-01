A fourth student has died as a result of the shooting at a Michigan high school.

In a Michigan high school shooting, a fourth student has died.

Associated Press photographers RYAN KRYSKA and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, MI – The township of Oxford, Michigan, is located in the state of Michigan.

(AP) — Authorities say a fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died Wednesday from wounds sustained when a sophomore opened fire at a Michigan high school the day before.

A 16-year-old boy died in a deputy’s patrol car on his way to the hospital, among the other victims.

Eight people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl who was put on a ventilator after surgery.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said investigators were still trying to figure out what motivated the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday. Oxford is a community of about 22,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

“The person with the most insight and motive is not talking,” he said late Tuesday at a news conference.

Around lunchtime, deputies rushed to the school after 911 dispatchers received more than 100 calls reporting a shooter.

Within minutes of arriving, they had arrested the student in a hallway.

As deputies approached, he raised his hands, according to Bouchard.

The 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting was purchased by the boy’s father on Friday, according to Bouchard.

Bouchard said he had no idea why the man bought the semiautomatic handgun that his son had been posting pictures of and practicing shooting.

The boy’s name was not released right away by authorities.

Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. John, 14, were among the four students killed.

Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, all of whom died on Wednesday.

Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy attempted to transport him to an emergency room, according to Bouchard.

He said that while a teacher who received a graze wound to the shoulder was released from the hospital, seven students ranging in age from 14 to 17 remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds throughout the night.

When the boy surrendered, Bouchard said the gun he was carrying had seven more rounds of ammo in it.

The student’s parents told him not to talk to investigators, according to Undersheriff Mike McCabe.

He went on to say that police must get permission from a juvenile’s parents or guardians before speaking with them.

Karen McDonald, the prosecutor for Oakland County, said…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]