A French company has halted sales of goldfish bowls, claiming that they make the fish “crazy” and cause them to die quickly.

A French company has halted sales of goldfish bowls, claiming that they drive the fish ‘crazy and kill them quickly.’

According to AgroBiothers Laboratoire, goldfish can live up to 30 years, but in small bowls they often die within weeks or months.

Putting fish in small bowls without proper filters and oxygen systems, according to aquarium company AgroBiothers Laboratoire, is animal cruelty.

It has pledged to only sell rectangular aquariums with a capacity of 15 litres.

“People buy goldfish for their children on the spur of the moment, but they would not do so if they knew how torturous it is.”

“Turning around in a small bowl drives fish insane and kills them quickly,” CEO Matthieu Lambeaux explained.

Mr Lambeaux claims that goldfish are social animals who require the company of other fish, plenty of space, and clean water, and that keeping an aquarium requires little equipment and knowledge.

Mr Lambeaux claims that France is Europe’s top market for red aquarium fish, with about 2.3 million fish.

Fish bowls have long been prohibited in Germany and several other European countries, but there is no such legislation in France.

“We decided to move because it is a French anachronism.”

We won’t be able to educate all of our customers about how cruel it is to keep fish in a bowl.

Mr Lambeaux continued, “We believe it is our responsibility to no longer provide consumers with this option.”

“There is a demand for fish bowls, but what we really offer kids is the opportunity to watch goldfish die slowly.”

Reuters contributed to this story.

