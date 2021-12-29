A fugitive boarding school doctor has been apprehended and charged with child sex crimes.

A fugitive boarding school doctor suspected of child sex crimes has been apprehended.

(AP) — A Missouri boarding school doctor has been arrested in Arkansas for allegedly committing several child sex crimes.

David Smock, 57, was apprehended Tuesday night in Harrison, Arkansas, not far from the Missouri border, according to the Kansas City Star.

For several days, he had been considered a wanted man.

Smock has worked as a physician for Agape Boarding School, a Christian boarding school that has been under fire since five staff members were charged with assaulting students in September.

Smock was arrested and charged in December.

Court records show that 23 was charged with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child under the age of 14, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child under the age of 15, according to court records.

A total of 13 third-degree felony assault counts were filed against five other school employees in September.

Smock’s attorney did not respond to a phone message left for him on Wednesday.

