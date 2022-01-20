A fugitive Colombian gang leader has been apprehended in Madrid.

He was wanted for the assassination of an environmental activist, among other crimes.

MADRID, SPAIN

An alleged gang leader known as Pinocho, one of Colombia’s most wanted men, was apprehended in Madrid on Thursday, according to Spanish police.

Colombian President Ivan Duque praised the capture of the man, whom he identified as Fredy Castillo, on Twitter, and said authorities continue to demonstrate that criminals have no impunity.

Castillo is wanted in Colombia for his involvement in the Los Pachenca organized crime gang and aggravated homicide.

Castillo is accused of assassinating a local environmental activist, among other things.

Environmentalists are frequently targeted by Colombian gangs, according to Spanish police, who cited the case of 14-year-old activist Breiner David Cucuname, who was killed last week while on patrol with an indigenous group attempting to protect the land from armed groups.

Castillo has already served five years in prison for drug trafficking in the United States.

According to Colombian media, Castillo sold himself as a changed man who had given up a life of crime and was now dedicated to social work.

Last year, he won a defamation lawsuit against Colombian newspaper El Expediente after journalists identified him as a key member of the Pachenca gang, which operates in the Caribbean region of Magdalena.

However, Colombian prosecutors now believe the man, whose nickname Pinocho refers to a wooden marionette whose nose grows when he lies, has been quietly leading the gang from the shadows.

An international warrant issued by Colombia was brought to the attention of Spanish police in October.

They apprehended him in the Spanish capital after working with Colombian cops and the Drug Enforcement Administration.