A fugitive from the US was apprehended in Glasgow’s west end after allegedly faking his own death.

An American fugitive was apprehended at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University hospital after allegedly faking his own death.

According to the Daily Record, Nicholas Rossi, 34, was arrested in the Woodlands area of Houston on Thursday, January 20 after a warrant was issued for him earlier today.

Rossi was discovered on a ventilator in QEUH’s Intensive Care Unit last month while being treated for Covid-19, after medical staff recognized him from photos.

On December 13, 2021, he was arrested by Police Scotland and appeared in Edinburgh Sheriff Court via video link from the hospital.

Prosecutors did not provide specifics on how Rossi was discovered, but said it was as a result of “diligent investigative efforts.”

The Crown was seeking a warrant for Rossi because he was considered a “flight risk,” according to Fiscal Deputy Clare Kennedy.

The fugitive is believed to have previously told authorities that he does not have a passport.

Rossi was not present in court because he was still ill, and Sheriff Alistair Noble issued an arrest warrant.

He will now appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, January 21, 2022, where he will face deportation to the United States.

Rossi was also wanted by Interpol under the alias Arthur Knight.

His fingerprints and DNA were taken, and the information was passed on to Interpol agents.

He may have also gone by the names Nicholas Alahverdian, Nick Alan, Nicholas Brown, and Arthur Brown in the past.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt previously stated that the bail conditions would be closely monitored by police.

“Until Mr Rossi is extradited to the United States, the decision on bail will be left to international courts,” he said.

“We’ve been working with our federal and international partners to provide information about Mr Rossi’s risk of fleeing.”

“Officers arrested a 34-year-old man in Glasgow’s Woodlands area today, Thursday, January 20, 2022, in connection with an arrest warrant,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“On Friday, January 21, 2022, he will appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court.”