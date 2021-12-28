A fundraiser for the Pa. family’s surviving members was halted due to ‘fake’ pages and harassment.

A fundraiser for the Pa. family’s surviving members was shut down due to ‘fake’ pages and harassment.

A woman in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has ended a two-day fundraiser for the King family’s surviving members.

After a house fire early on Christmas Day that killed Eric King and two of his sons, ages 11 and 8, nearly (dollar)610,000 was raised.

Kristin King and their oldest son Brady were able to flee the fire.

“We have decided to stop accepting donations through Go Fund Me at this time due to people creating fake Go Fund Me pages with the same picture and receiving some insensitive and extremely rude emails and comments,” Kristin Randazzo wrote on the fundraising website.

“I’ve received some offensive emails and threats, and I’m not sure I want to keep this open any longer.”

This was done for a family who has been a personal part of our lives and has supported our business for many years, and it was the right thing to do in my heart.

“Other fundraisers will be held for the family, and we will announce them on social media as soon as we have more information.”

Donors can now purchase gift cards for the family through a new fundraiser on the website GiveInKind.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all who have texted, emailed, messaged, called, and donated on behalf of the King family,” Randazzo wrote.

“As a community and as a country – yes, this has reached a national level – we have banded together to support an incredible family.

While I don’t have time to go through all 9,000 donations, I would like to thank each and every one of you for your support.

Kristin and Brady are awestruck by the outpouring of support they’ve received.”

This week, autopsies were scheduled.

On Sunday, the cause of the fire in the double home in the first block of Essex Court remained unknown, but it is believed to have started around 1:30 a.m. near holiday lights on a Christmas tree in the living room, according to an official.

MORE INFO:

