A funeral for the victims of the Bronx fire is held as hundreds of people take to the streets of New York a week after 17 people were killed.

Crowds gathered at the Bronx Islamic Cultural Center in New York to pay their respects to those who died in the devastating fire that occurred last week.

The fire at the Twin Park apartments at 333 E 181st Street in the Bronx happened one week ago on Sunday.

Two young siblings, Seydou Toure, 12, and Haouwa Mahamadou, 5, were laid to rest at a Harlem mosque on Wednesday.

The remaining victims were cared for by community leaders “on behalf of the West African Community,” as all 15 were members of a close-knit Gambian community from West Africa.

At the emotional funeral service, elected officials such as Mayor Eric Adams, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Senator Chuck Schumer sat in the front row across from the caskets.

At the service, Sheikh Musa Drammneh explained, “These funeral caskets are here because they lived in the Bronx.”

“We’ve come because we used to live in the Bronx.”

Because they grew up in the Bronx, people are dying.”

The outpouring of support was so large that the Bronx mosque couldn’t hold all of the mourners, who filled three-block-long tents as well as streets and sidewalks outside.

The fire, which was caused by a space heater, was the city’s deadliest in decades.

“What is happening in the Bronx is happening across our city in communities where Black, brown, and immigrant people are,” Mayor Adams said during the service.

“It’s past time to put an end to those inequalities so our children and families aren’t torn apart.”

Children accounted for eight of the victims.

Ousmane Konteh, a two-year-old boy, is the youngest victim.

The following is a complete list of their names and ages, as released by the police:

Haji Dukary, 49, male; Fatoumata Dukureh, 5, female; Haja Dukureh, 37, female; Mariam Dukureh, 11, female; Mustapha Dukureh, 12, male; Sera Janneh, 27, female; Haouwa Mahamadou, 5, female; Seydou Toure, 12, male; Fatoumata Tunkara, 43, female; Fatoumata Tunkara, 43, female; Fatoumata Tun

The majority of the victims will be buried in a New Jersey cemetery.

The bodies of four of the victims will be flown back to Gambia.

