A funeral has been scheduled for two central Pennsylvania girls who were killed by their father.

Aaminah Vicosa, six years old, adored animals and aspired to be a veterinarian.

Giana, Giana’s older sister, wanted to build a robot to help their mother with chores.

These details were included in the obituary written for both girls after their father, Robert Vicosa, murdered them on Nov.

2021, 18

The girls spent a harrowing week with their father and an accomplice, Tia Bynum, who kidnapped them after attacking their mother in a York County home and then went on a zig-zagging crime spree through Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Days after the kidnapping, Bynum, who worked with Robert Vicosa at the Baltimore County Police Department, joined the rampage.

According to police, Robert Vicosa eventually shot both girls and Bynum before killing himself in Washington County, Maryland.

The girls were students at PA Cyber Academy Reach before the kidnapping, where Giana excelled in math and aspired to be a scientist.

According to the obituary, Aaminah had a passion for animals that led her to want to work with them as a career.

The girls were described as being silly and fond of telling jokes.

They were very affectionate, according to the obituary, and would give hugs and kisses all the time.

The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the prayers, support, and generosity of the York community and beyond in the obituary.

According to the obituary, the girls are survived by their mother, grandmothers, and a large family.

The girls’ funerals will be held at 11 a.m.

Saturday, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, at Living Word Community Church.

Susquehanna Memorial Gardens will be the site of the burial.

According to the obituary, a visitation will take place at the church from 9-11 a.m. before the funeral.

