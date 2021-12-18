A ‘futuristic’ aircraft shakes houses and confuses residents in Glasgow, causing a mystery.

As ‘futuristic’ aircraft shakes houses and perplexes residents in Glasgow, a mystery has emerged.

The strange-looking military plane, identified as a US Air Force Boeing V22 Osprey, was spotted flying over Glasgow as it approached Glasgow Airport on several occasions.

After spotting a ‘futuristic’ looking helicopter in the skies above the city, Glaswegians were left perplexed, with some residents reporting that their homes were shaken.

Due to its two large, three-bladed rotors, the odd-looking military aircraft made quite a ‘racket’ as it flew above the city on Thursday afternoon (December 9).

The helicopter was identified as a US Air Force Boeing V22 Osprey by planespotters, who believe it was on a training mission from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, which supports US Air Force operations.

The Osprey, which costs (dollar)75 million each, has been compared to a cross between a Chinook and a Hercules, and has been spotted in the city’s north and west as it made several approaches to Glasgow Airport.

“Caught this noisy but impressive sight over Clydebank this afternoon,” one witness wrote in a tweet, which included a video.

It made a few attempts at landing at Glasgow Airport.

“It was an Osprey, but I couldn’t tell you who it belonged to.”

“Why would tilt rotor Ospreys be flying into Glasgow? As far as I know, only the US forces have them,” a fellow befuddled local wondered on Twitter.

“Weirdest helicopter I’ve seen yet, it’s called an Osprey and it’s used by the USAF. It’s very unusual to see one of these flying into Glasgow Airport,” another person who saw it tweeted.

They were joined by another befuddled Glaswegian, who tweeted a photo of the helicopter with the caption “Don’t know what kind of helicopter this is but it shook my house!!”