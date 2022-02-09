A gallery in an Armenian border city offers a unique perspective on the region’s past and future.

A gallery in an Armenian border city provides a unique window into the region’s past and future.

The owner of a gallery, 63, recalls when the Turkish-Armenian border was open and claims that “closing the border never benefited any country.”

Armenia: GYUMRI

Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, located near the Turkish border, has long been a cultural hotspot thanks to its narrow streets and historic Soviet-era buildings.

Artush Mkrtchyan’s gallery stands out among the many art galleries and museums in the landlocked nation’s cultural capital, with its unique graphics, posters, paintings, and Soviet household glasses.

The story of Mkrtchyan, the 63-year-old owner of the Style Art Gallery, is as fascinating as the artworks on display in the two-story structure.

Mkrtchyan explains how he came to open an art gallery by stating that he used to own a textile cooperative business that operated both in Armenia and abroad decades ago, before the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

“We made a lot of money and we had to spend it,” he said, explaining that the currency was rapidly depreciating as a result of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mkrtchyan studied painting at Tbilisi’s Fine Arts Faculty and decided to invest the money in the arts, he said.

He continued, “We had the opportunity to put together this collection.”

“We opened the first Armenian exhibition in the Russian Art Museum on March 8, 1991, using artworks from our collection,” he recalled.

Mkrtchyan decided to open a gallery to preserve his 11,000 graphics, posters, glassworks, and paintings.

During the summer, the gallery attracts a large number of visitors from Armenia and abroad, including Turkiye.

Graphic works by Armenian, Russian, and European artists are on display.

“From Moscow to the Near East, this is the most unique graphic museum,” Mkrtchyan stated.

“We have around 1,200 paintings in our collection.”

“At the moment, there are artworks on display from 14 countries, including Armenia,” he added.

Normalization between Turkiye and Armenia is being pushed.

Mkrtchyan was born and raised in Gyumri, but his miller grandfathers came from Mus in eastern Turkiye, he says.

“I’ve been to Mus and Sason (now in Batman province) a number of times,” he said, recalling the days when the Turkish-Armenian border was open.

He also mentioned that he used to live near the train station.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.