A gang known as the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ was sentenced to prison for running a £1.35 million Deliveroo-style drugs ring with heart-shaped pills and a ‘candy shop’ list.

A GLAMOROUS gang of women has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for running a £1.35 Deliveroo-style drugs ring.

The criminal organization was “professional and highly organized,” Judge Gregory Perrins said today in court, and they supplied a “vast array of controlled drugs on a massive scale.”

Larissy Nascimento Dos Reis, 24, worked as a bookkeeper for Vanessa Ananias’s business, while Nayara Robeiro, 33, Andressa Santos, 24, and Nayene Fernandez-Silva, 24, delivered goods on mopeds.

They ran the service from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and it was so successful that they took Sundays off, according to Southwark Crown Court.

Customers were given a “candy shop list” with 90 different drugs to choose from, and the gang even pressed their own heart-shaped pills.

De-Lima sold large quantities of drugs to other dealers, including Class A, Class B, and prescription pills.

During the police operation, officers raided a storage unit in northwest London as well as two distribution centers in Cromwell Road and South Kensington.

Almost 4 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of MDMA tablets, and over 5 kilograms of marijuana were seized during the raid.

The drugs were valued at between £1 million and £1.35 million by the police, which was just the stock at the time.

The facilities were also seized, according to the court, with £54,000 in cash, the women’s clothing, three firearms, and ammunition.

According to a computer seized as evidence, the retail side of the business made around £90,000 per month profit.

The majority of the deals were for 10 to 15 kilograms of cocaine, but 50 kilograms of cocaine changed hands on one occasion, according to encrypted WhatsApp messages.

There was also evidence of other criminal activity, such as the sale of fake identification cards, the use of a helicopter to transport people out of the country, and the bribery of a prison officer.

Tiago De-Lima, 30, the operation’s sole man, fled and hired the glamorous women to assist him.

The gang’s other members have now been sentenced to a total of more than 37 and a half years in prison.

All three defendants, Brent’s Ananias, West Acton’s Robeiro, Southwark’s Santos, and Brent’s Fernandez-Silva, admitted to three counts of conspiracy to distribute Class A drugs.

Between April 2020 and February 2021, they also pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to supply Class B and one count of conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

De-Lima, of South Kensington, pleaded guilty to one count of driving while disqualified and received an 18-year sentence.

Ananias was sentenced to six years in prison, whereas…

