A garbage truck crashes into a York County office building.

SPRING GROVE – Police in this York County community are still looking into an accident that resulted in a garbage truck colliding with a building on South Main Street.

The 10:38 a.m. accident occurred when one of the crew members of the Republic Services truck, a newer model with stand-up driving capabilities, lost his balance during a turn off Constitution Avenue and then lost control of the truck, which crossed the street and crashed into a building at 26 S Main St., according to York Area Regional Police.

There are apartments and a business in that building, but no one was hurt in the crash, according to police.

To avoid a potential collapse, firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The building had been declared structurally secure by early Friday afternoon, though it was unclear whether that meant it could be used normally.

The stand-up drive trucks are advertised as being more efficient for two-man crews and as improving safety by removing the need for crew members to ride on the sides or back of the trucks.

No charges were filed Friday by York Area police, but the investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident is still ongoing.