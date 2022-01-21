A gentlemen’s club in Pennsylvania has been accused of skimming fees and tips from private exotic dances.

WILLIAMSPORT — An exotic dancer claims that a gentlemen’s club in Centre County is deducting fees and tips from dancers’ pay for private dances without their knowledge.

Briana Rae Harris of Burnham filed a complaint in US Middle District Court on Thursday, claiming to represent more than 60 dancers who work or have worked at Moshannon’s Rebelz Gentlemen’s Club.

The club and two ownersmanagers are accused of breaking the Fair Labor Standards Act and Pennsylvania’s Wage Payment and Collection Law, according to the lawsuit.

According to Harris, who danced at Rebelz from March to September last year, the dangers are not independent contractors because they rely on the business for their pay.

The following is a summary of dancers’ requirements and how they are compensated, as stated in the court complaint:

Harris, who claims she worked at Rebelz for 10 to 12 hours a day, twice a week, claims the job doesn’t require any special skills and that dancers’ relationships with the defendants were permanent because they couldn’t work at another similar establishment.

The defendants are also accused of failing to keep accurate records of the hours dancers worked on a daily and weekly basis, according to the lawsuit.

In addition to class certification, the lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Rebelz is a bring-your-own-bottle club that offers between 10 and 15 nude dancers on Friday and Saturday nights, according to its website.

There is an admission fee, and private nude dances cost between (dollar)40 and (dollar)320 for eight minutes to 64 minutes.