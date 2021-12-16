A German court has ruled that Russia was responsible for the assassination of a Chechen in Berlin.

Russia denies allegations against a suspected hitman who was sentenced to life in prison by a court.

BERLIN, GERMANY

On Wednesday, a German court sentenced a Russian citizen to life in prison for the 2019 “state-contracted killing” of a Chechen asylum seeker.

Vadim Nikolaevich Krasikov, 56, carried out the murder in Berlin on orders from “state bodies of the Russian central government,” according to the Berlin Higher Court.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity, was killed in Chechnya in the early 2000s while fighting Russian troops.

Russia’s ambassador to Germany, Sergej Netschajew, denied the accusations and said the court’s decision was “politically motivated.”

After witnesses saw him and alerted the police, the suspected hitman was apprehended near Berlin’s Tiergarten park.