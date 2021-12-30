A German nightclubber has tested positive for omicron, prompting an alert.

After a German nightclubber tested positive for omicron, authorities issued an alert.

Over 800 people told to self-isolate after attending a dance party on Christmas Eve.

BERLIN, GERMANY

More than 800 people who attended a dance party on Christmas evening in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein were issued a COVID-19 exposure warning by German authorities on Thursday.

The local health department said in a statement that one person who attended the party at Henstedt-Ulzburg’s “Joy” discotheque tested positive for the omicron variant of coronavirus.

All partygoers, including those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19, must now self-isolate for 14 days, according to Segeberg’s Health Department.

Only vaccinated and recovered people who presented a negative test were allowed to enter the venue, according to Joey Claussen, the discotheque’s business manager, who told local media that they followed all the rules.

The incident occurs amid a national debate about coronavirus restrictions, with some experts advocating for tougher measures such as blanket closures of bars, clubs, and indoor leisure settings, as well as strict attendance limits at public events.

Until recently, many states allowed bars and nightclubs to operate under the “2G plus” rule, which required customers to show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, as well as a negative test, in order to gain access to the establishments.

However, critics argue that such measures are insufficient to prevent the spread of the omicron variant, citing studies showing that even those who have been vaccinated can become infected and spread the virus to others.