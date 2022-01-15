A Glaschu ‘book swap’ brunch will feature a Glasgow author next month.

Sophie Gravia, a mother, nurse, and best-selling author of ‘A Glasgow Kiss,’ will speak about her book at the year’s first Bookface Brunch and book swap, which is a sustainable way to build a book collection.

Next month, a literary event in Glasgow will feature the best-selling Glaswegian author of one of the year's most outrageously funny books.

Sophie Gravia, a mother, nurse, and best-selling author of ‘A Glasgow Kiss,’ will speak at the year’s first Bookface Brunch and book swap about her book.

Sophie, a debut novelist, will share some of the best-selling romcom’s hilarious anecdotes about modern dating.

It was the year’s biggest literary success, and it heralded the arrival of a promising new comedic talent.

Sophie found time to write the book based on her blog ‘Sex in the Glasgow City,’ find an editor, and find an illustrator despite her work as a nurse requiring long shifts in a hospital and being a mother.

The rest is literary history, as she self-published on Amazon.

Her army of fans will be happy to learn that she will be back in 2022 with a new book.

“I’m overjoyed to be a part of the Bookface Book Swap Brunch,” Sophie said.

I’m part of the group, and I’ve already enjoyed a brunch at Glaschu.”

Heather Suttie of Hollicom Public Relations created the Bookface Book Swap Brunches.

In the midst of the pandemic, the former broadcaster started the Facebook book group ‘Book Face’.

The group now has over 1800 members worldwide and hosts a monthly get-together that includes a book swap, prosecco, brunch, and a monthly get-together.

Every month, nearly 60 members gather for this non-profit event, each armed with four books to swap with other members.

It’s the pinnacle of low-cost, long-term book reading, and it frequently piques members’ interest in other authors.

“I loved Sophie’s book,” said Heather Suttie, founder of Bookface.

Sophie is Scotland’s Jackie Collins: talented, funny, and beautiful, I’m full of admiration for her, not just for this book, but for achieving this.

