A Glasgow artist follows the girls depicted in a Kelvingrove Park painting after receiving a social media appeal.

Charles Randak has presented two young sisters with their own copy of ‘Sunday in the Park with Snow,’ a photograph taken in Kelvingrove Park in February 2021.

Charles Randak had requested Glasgow Live’s assistance in tracking down the girls from his piece ‘Sunday in the Park with Snow,’ which was inspired by a February snowstorm.

A family with two girls pulling sledges, a girl on her phone, and friends catching up are depicted in this image from the park.

If their families wanted a copy of the painting, Charles wanted to give it to them.

“If it had been my daughter and someone had painted her, I’d want to know so I could get a copy,” he told Glasgow Live.

Two of the girls depicted in the painting have been located thanks to the public’s help.

Friends identified sisters Jane Bluebell, 10, and Rose Summer, 11, and they were given their own copy of the painting.

“The painting was on display in the Gallery window to help us find them, but social media quickly came back with an answer – the Gallery and I were happy to make sure they had an extra very personal gift under their tree this year,” Charles explained.

“The girls stood out in the painting, which depicted a group of friends and acquaintances getting together and enjoying a day out in the snow, pulling their sledges through the snow.”

“Making sure they got their own copy of the painting was a good idea.”

