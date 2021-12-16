A Glasgow bar is hosting a free New Year’s Day dinner for anyone.

Hug and Pint is hosting a three-course vegan meal with plenty of tea, coffee, and soft drinks for Glaswegians.

A free New Year’s Day dinner is being hosted by a bar in the west end.

On Saturday, January 1, the Hug and Pint is hosting a three-course vegan dinner for Glaswegians.

There will be no alcohol served, but diners will be able to enjoy free tea, coffee, and soft drinks.

“Please share this if you can, and feel free to tell anyone else about it you think might enjoy it or benefit from having a place to hang out on New Year’s Day,” they said in the post.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletter by filling out the form below.

Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., stop by the bar at 171 Great Western Road.

Visit Hug and Pint’s Facebook page to learn more.