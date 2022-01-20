A Glasgow care home resident will celebrate his 101st birthday with a trip on the Party Bus.

A resident of a Glasgow care home will mark his 101st birthday with a trip on the Party Bus.

On the Party Bus, Edna Clayton and her friends will have access to a 10,000W state-of-the-art sound system, lasers, LED lighting, a smoke machine, a champagne bar, and a large screen TV.

A resident of a Glasgow care home is planning to celebrate her 101st birthday in the most ‘young team’ way possible, by being chauffeured around the city on a party bus.

Edna Clayton, a resident at Hector House Care Home in Shawlands, will celebrate her 101st birthday on January 31 after spending her 100th birthday alone at home due to the covid lockdown.

To ensure Edna’s upcoming birthday is “a special one,” the care home issued a call for locals to send her cards, which she will open on her special day at the end of the month.

After seeing our story on the card appeal, Rockstar Party Bus contacted the care home to arrange a special surprise for her and a few of her fellow residents in the form of a free bus ride.

Edna and her friends will also be able to create a YouTube playlist of their favorite songs to listen to while riding the bus around the city.

We wish them nothing but the best.