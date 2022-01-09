A Glasgow councillor who was being pursued for a council tax debt has resigned due to “relentless abuse.”

Rhiannon Spear claims she decided not to run for re-election because of “harassment and misogyny,” but she makes no mention of the public outcry over her council tax debts.

According to the Sunday Mail, the move comes after details of her council tax arrears with Glasgow City Council were revealed.

Last week, the 31-year-old took to Twitter to denounce her online treatment, explaining that her “political role is no longer.”

She wrote on Facebook, “There will be many, many more women like me who will withdraw from politics in Scotland due to the constant abuse, harassment, and misogyny.”

“It’s time for something to shift.

“Death threats cannot be an everyday occurrence in politics for a woman.”

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again until it changes: politics in Scotland is not a safe place for women.”

Last year, the mother-of-one, who is also the SNP’s National Women’s Convener, was unsuccessful in her bid to become an MSP at Holyrood.

Councillor Spear, who is paid more than £25,000 for her council role, which includes chairing the education committee, is not expected to run for re-election in this year’s local election, according to council insiders.

She previously stated that she and her family received threats after she “joked” on social media about hating the United Kingdom last year.

“It’s ok Europe, we hate the United Kingdom too,” she tweeted after the UK received zero points in the Eurovision song contest last summer.

Scotland, I love you.”

Her Twitter page was temporarily shut down due to online outrage, which she repeated after it was revealed she was one of seven Glasgow councillors being pursued for unpaid council tax.

She’s previously used social media to encourage people to pay their taxes.

“Failure to pay council tax isn’t the first time she’s had to deal with a problem,” a source said.

“She’s been subjected to a lot of legitimate online criticism.

“However, some of it has just happened.”

