A Glasgow father learns the bagpipes to welcome his son home after three years apart.

Douglas Birch had not seen his family since April 2019, when he returned from Chicago via Amsterdam with his new wife Olivia today.

The 25-year-old was planning to reunite with his family at his wedding celebrations in Chicago in April 2020, but they were unable to do so because the United States and the rest of the world were placed on lockdown.

Douglas, who is from Bearsden, was moved to tears when he saw his father Lachie, mother Fiona, and sister Vivienne waiting for him at the airport after a three-year absence.

Douglas shed tears of joy as he saw his family, but he was also perplexed because he had no idea his father could play the bagpipes.

“I’m a musician who plays the drums, but I was never a piper,” Lachie, 61, said.

My sister-in-law (name) surprised me by challenging me to learn how to play the bagpipes before the original wedding celebration in April 2020.

“Even though our plans to go to America fell through, I decided to stick with the pipes because I’d begun to learn them, despite the fact that I had no idea how difficult they would be.”

“It was wonderful to see Douglas and his new bride after such a long time, but it was even better to see the look on his face – he had no idea!”

“Today couldn’t have been any better,” Douglas, an assistant camera operator who has lived in Chicago for six years, said.

My father has never been a fan of bagpipes, so I never imagined he’d learn to play them.

What a shock!

“It’s wonderful to be back home and see my family; it’s been far too long.”

As we drove away from the airport, it felt like a perfect Scottish festive morning – it felt like home, and I’m looking forward to spending Christmas with my family and Olivia in Scotland.”