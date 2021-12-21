A Glasgow joiner was sentenced to four years in prison after being caught with a £450,000 cocaine haul in his van.

A Glasgow joiner was sentenced to four years in prison after being apprehended with a £450,000 cocaine haul in his van.

On April 18, 2020, a memorial service for Gary O’Connell was held in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire.

He was caught with nine kilograms of cocaine hidden in a secret compartment of a Renault Kangoo van he was driving.

An encrypted phone with messages discussing a drug pick-up was also seized by the police.

O’Connell was sentenced in Glasgow’s High Court yesterday.

The 23-year-old, from Castlemilk in the city, had previously admitted to being involved in cocaine distribution.

Prosecutors claimed the crime was linked to serious and organized crime.

The sentence would have been six years if it hadn’t been for the guilty plea, according to Judge William Gallacher.

After being caught on camera chatting with another man who then drove away, O’Connell was arrested.

“He stated that he had just driven home from England where he had visited his ill mother,” prosecutor Leigh Lawrie said.

“He stated that he had just handed the keys to the van back to the person who drove away.”

Officers then combed through the Renault van.

“A magnet was stuck against the white metal interior at the side,” Miss Lawrie continued.

“The engine was started, and the magnet was placed along the side of the sliding door’s footstep area.

“A hydraulic hide opened up in the back of the van as a result of this action.”

“Within it were nine taped packages containing nine kilograms of cocaine.”

“The cocaine has a value of £452,000,” says the report.

The drugs were 28-64 percent pure.

O’Connell stated that he had been instructed to travel to Preston, Lancashire, and that he would be compensated for his efforts.

“He said a man chapped the back of the van,” Miss Lawrie said.

“He hadn’t seen him and didn’t recognize him.”

“After that, the unidentified man put something in the van and took something out of it.”

O’Connell claimed that he drove back to Scotland without realizing what was in the van.

