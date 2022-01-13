A Glasgow man will stand trial for the murder of a Dutch crime blogger at an Amsterdam sex club.

The trial of a man accused of murdering a Dutch crime writer is set to begin next month.

Christopher Hughes, 33, of Glasgow, is charged with three counts spanning eight years, from December 2011 to January 2020.

Hughes is accused of killing crime blogger Martin Kok, 49, on December 8, 2016, at the Boccaccio sex club near Amsterdam.

He is also accused of attempting to murder Mr Kok on the same day.

Donald Findlay QC, acting for Hughes, Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting, and Judge Lady Scott discussed how the case would proceed during the 28-minute virtual hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Hughes’ trial is set to begin next month in Glasgow’s High Court before a jury.

Between December 2011 and January 2020, Hughes is accused of importing and supplying cocaine.

He was accused of having firearms and firearm accessories in his possession for the purpose of supplying them to others and using them to commit acts of violence.

He’s also accused of leasing property and buying cars under false names, concealing and storing money, and transporting money, drugs, and firearms, among other things.

Hughes refutes each and every charge leveled against him.