A Glasgow man will stand trial for the murder of a Dutch crime blogger in an Amsterdam sex club.

Next month, a man accused of assassinating a Dutch crime writer will stand trial.

Christopher Hughes, 33, of Glasgow, is charged with three counts spanning eight years, from December 2011 to January 2020.

Hughes is accused of assassinating crime blogger Martin Kok, 49, on December 8, 2016 at the Boccaccio sex club near Amsterdam.

He is also accused of attempting to murder Mr Kok on the same day.

Donald Findlay QC, acting for Hughes, Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting, and Judge Lady Scott discussed how the case would proceed during the 28-minute virtual hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Hughes’ trial is set to begin next month in Glasgow’s High Court before a jury.

Between December 2011 and January 2020, Hughes is accused of being involved in the importation and distribution of cocaine.

He allegedly had firearms and firearm accessories in his possession with the intent of selling them to others and using them to commit acts of violence.

He’s also accused of leasing property and buying vehicles under false names, storing and concealing money, and transporting money, drugs, and firearms, among other things.

Hughes denies all of the allegations.