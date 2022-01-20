A Glasgow mother is heartbroken after a thief steals her phone, which contains her deceased father’s last messages.

A Glasgow mother is heartbroken after a thief steals her phone, which contains her deceased father’s final messages.

Mandy McLellan was pushing her daughter’s wheelchair through The Fort shopping center when she believes her phone, which contained her father’s last voicemails, was stolen.

On the afternoon of January 14, Airdrie resident Mandy McLellan went shopping at the Fort with her daughters.

While pushing her 29-year-old daughter in her wheelchair, she suspects her iPhone 11 was stolen from her pocket.

Despite tracing the phone to a block of flats in Easterhouse, she has been unable to locate it, and it was switched off after she went to chap doors with her husband.

Mandy is looking for her phone not for its monetary value, but for the sentimental value it holds.

“We went to Toni Macaroni for dinner, and I went to use my phone, and it wasn’t there,” she told Glasgow Live.

“I put it in lost mode, called The Fort and the cops to report it stolen, but no one has returned it.”

“I’ve been putting it out on social media to see if anyone has seen it or anything, but no one has,” says the author.

Mandy claims that the only thing she can’t replace from her phone are her voicemails, which are obviously valuable.

“I don’t care about the phone,” she explained, “but I was saving my father’s voicemails.”

“In June 2021, my father died suddenly of heart failure.

All of my photos and videos are stored in the cloud, but I can’t access the voicemails he’s left me the last few times.

I was clinging to them, but I believe they were saved to the phone’s memory rather than the memory card.”

” I’m exhausted and irritated.

I’m feeling a little down.

If you don’t want to be seen, please hand it in or mail it to the Fort.

To me, it’s more than a phone.

There are worse things in life, but it would be nice if I could locate it or hear them once more.”

Mandy uses an iPhone 11 in black with a green leather case.