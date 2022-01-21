A Glasgow mother’s stroke symptoms were overlooked by her doctor, who prescribed antibiotics for a suspected urine infection.

Glasgow mother’s stroke symptoms were overlooked by her doctor, who prescribed antibiotics for a suspected urine infection.

After suffering a stroke at the age of 25, Rosemary Kelly, a mother of two, has been left with a debilitating, life-altering condition and is afraid to leave her home.

Rosemary Kelly was 28 weeks pregnant when she went to her doctor complaining of a severe headache, weakness down her left side, and the sensation of fluid moving inside her head.

The 26-year-old was given antibiotics and sent home to rest due to a suspected urine infection.

The Scotstounhill mother-of-two was found having a seizure at her mother-in-law’s house that night and was rushed to hospital, where doctors discovered a ruptured brain arteriovenous malformation (a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting the brain’s arteries and veins).

Rosemary had actually had a stroke earlier in the day that had gone unnoticed by her GP. She had to deliver her daughter via C-section just weeks later to relieve pressure on her brain.

Rosemary underwent brain surgery at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and was left with debilitating epilepsy and severe anxiety, trapping her in her own home.

The young mother is afraid to leave her top-floor flat for fear of having a seizure on the stairs, having previously collapsed in the close.

Since June of last year, she has been on a Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) waiting list for an emergency move.

“I’m currently in a top-floor flat of an old tenement, on my own with two kids because my partner lives with his parents,” she told Glasgow Live.

“My health has deteriorated in the new year, and I’m now collapsing without warning.”

I’ve already had a seizure on the stairs, and I was extremely fortunate not to injure myself or my children.

“I feel like a prisoner in my own home; I can’t go shopping, and I have to rely on others to help me out or take the kids to the park or other places because I’m afraid to use the stairs in case it happens again.”

It’s possible that I won’t be present the next time.

