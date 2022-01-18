A Glasgow pensioner and a friend were apprehended with a large cocaine stash and a large sum of money.

A Glasgow woman and her friend were apprehended with a large cocaine stash and a large sum of money.

After police discovered the massive haul at the property in Baillieston, pensioners Helen Wright and Moira Robertson were found guilty of being involved in the drug’s supply.

Two Glasgow pensioners have been arrested for possessing more than £24,000 in cocaine.

Helen Wright, 67, and Moira Robertson, 65, were also apprehended in Baillieston with £51,000 in cash.

To help pay off her son’s drug debt, Grandmother Wright committed the crime.

She enlisted the help of a friend, Robertson, and kept the stash at her home.

On June 20, 2019, the pair pleaded guilty to a single charge of being involved in the supply of cocaine at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

At today’s sentencing, Wright received a 20-month sentence, while Robertson, the first offender, received an 18-month sentence.

“Miss Wright, you committed this to settle someone else’s debt,” Sheriff Matthew Jackson QC said.

“You showed up at Miss Robertson’s house with more cocaine on the day you committed the crime.

“It is with great regret that I am unable to locate exceptional circumstances in this case, and you have now crossed the custody threshold.”

“You carried out this crime for no monetary gain to help out your so-called friend,” the sheriff said to Robertson.

“You stated that you had no idea how much drugs would be involved or that a large sum of money would be deposited.

“You stated that you were aware of this for a week and that you knowingly used your home to store drugs and paraphernalia.”

According to testimony given at a previous hearing, Robertson’s home was raided by police after a warrant was issued.

“Officers recovered £51,000 in cash from Robertson,” said prosecutor Mark Allan.

“An additional 533 grams of cocaine was discovered, with a street value of £21,780 and a wholesale value of £13,800, according to police.”

“We also found polythene bags and scales.”

“Wright showed up at Robertson’s door during the search.”

“She was found with 15 polythene bags containing £2,800 worth of white powder.”

The pair, both of Baillieston, were apprehended and did not respond to warnings and charges.

“She became involved to repay a drug debt that her son accrued,” Wright’s attorney, Stephen Bentley, told the court.

“Her previous offense was similar and took place 12 years ago.

“She accepts complete responsibility for her involvement and actions.”

“She is very apologetic regarding this matter,” Wright’s lawyer, Paul Sutherland, said.

“She received no monetary reward for her participation, but her savings were seized as part of the proceeds of crime investigation.”