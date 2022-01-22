A Glasgow presenter posts a hilarious TikTok video reviewing the city’s nightclubs and takeaways.

Daniella Gualtieri’s video, which takes viewers on a tour of the city’s nightlife, has received over 30,000 views and has officially gotten us excited for nightclubs to reopen next week.

A stroll through Glasgow’s city centre can evoke a plethora of memories from previous nights out, both good and bad.

However, one of the things we love about our nightlife industry is that there’s something for everyone – one person’s heaven is another’s hell.

This was quickly apparent thanks to a Glasgow TikToker who took us on a whistlestop tour of the city and its nightclubs, giving each one her own review and getting us excited for the reopening of nightclubs on Monday.

The video of host Daniella Gualtieri has received over 30,000 likes, 350,000 views, and hundreds of comments, with people sharing their own thoughts on the clubs, some of which are hilarious to read.

Daniella doesn’t hold back when it comes to her feelings at the bars, but a few stand out, such as Firewater, which is described as a ‘chef’s kiss,’ and the much-missed O2 ABC, which is described as a ‘1010 guaranteed good night every time.’

Other places aren’t as fortunate…

Campus being full of DILFs, the Blue Lagoon bringing back some horrible memories (because, same), and Bamboo being full of students in chinos are just a few of our highlights.

The video also takes us back to the days of Karbon – who remembers it? Or tries to forget it every day? – and the Sea nightclub, where Daniella admits to going to see David Platt from Coronation Street and chasing him outside for reasons unknown…

Some of the city’s popular late-night takeaways are featured in the video tour, with staff at one location allegedly inviting customers to come to the back of the shop for a massage.

The video’s comments are also worth reading.

“Felt hungover just watching,” one user writes, while another adds, “Savoy just blows the rest of them out the water, just sayin.”

“Agree with everything except the Garage; that place is the best,” says another commenter.

“Steaming in a bouncy castle is the best.”

Daniella’s TikTok account can be found here.