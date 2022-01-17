A Glasgow thug turned into a human fireball after torching a beauty salon with petrol.

A Glasgow thug transformed into a human fireball after torching a beauty salon with gasoline.

Alexander Bill, according to the court, required plastic surgery for injuries to his face and hands as a result of pouring fuel through the letter box and setting it on fire.

A firestarter was sentenced to prison after setting himself on fire during an attack on three businesses and requiring plastic surgery.

Alexander Bill, 35, vandalized a beauty salon, skin clinic, and clothing store, causing £18,000 in damages.

Bill and another hooded figure were caught on camera approaching the Hamilton property with a plastic jerry can and pouring liquid through a letterbox.

The moment the liquid ignited, a massive fireball erupted in the sky, as captured on video.

Bill, a construction worker, and his accomplice fled the scene, their clothes engulfed in flames.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more news in your inbox.

In May of last year, a police dog handler discovered Bill cowering in a nearby waste ground after emergency services rushed to the scene of the fire.

His hands were stained with blood, and his groin area was badly scorched.

He required skin grafts and plastic surgery after suffering burns to his face and hands in the hospital.

Bill, of Newton Mearns, appeared in Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted to causing a blaze on purpose.

Sheriff John Speir sentenced him to 32 months in prison, telling the father of two that if he hadn’t pleaded guilty, he would have faced a four-year sentence.

“A security guard working at the Douglas Park garage heard a loud banging noise and looked out across to the locus, where he saw two males standing beside the locus,” said Deputy Fiscal Jennifer Cunningham.

“He noticed one had a plastic jerry can in his hand, and the accused appeared to be pouring something through the front door,” he said.

“A fire appeared to ignite both males in a matter of seconds.”

“After that, the witness called the cops and saw both males flee on fire.”

“The damage caused by the fire cost £18,000,” she added.

“The beauty salon, which rents the property from another male but has no connection to the accused, was the premises that was the most damaged.”

“He is under no illusion that this is a serious matter,” defense attorney John Kilcoyne said.

“He was paid to set fire to the place.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.