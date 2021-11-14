A gloomy, cold weekend begins with Saturday showers.

A dreary, cold weekend kicks off with Saturday showers.

Forecasters predict cold and gusty winds for the entire weekend in Central Pennsylvania, with rain expected for half of it.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures won’t rise above the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is expected to have winds of up to 25 mph, making the day feel even colder.

According to forecasters, rain will fall on Saturday, primarily between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, according to forecasters.

Although rain clouds may return overnight Sunday into Monday, forecasters predict a sunny day with highs in the mid-40s and winds gusting up to 30 mph for the majority of Monday.

It will be cloudy for a while before clearing up with a high near 48 degrees.

The sky will be mostly clear, with a low of 34.

The sky will be cloudy, and the temperature will hover around 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies with lows in the mid-thirties.

It’ll be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees.

The sky will be mostly clear, with a low of 31 degrees.