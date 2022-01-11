A good Samaritan drives a missing 80-year-old woman to a police station in central Pennsylvania.

An 80-year-old woman was reunited with her family Tuesday morning after being dropped off at the Carlisle police station by a Good Samaritan, according to authorities.

Donna Spitz went missing Tuesday morning after wandering away from her home overnight, according to police.

Around 2 a.m. on the 500 block of North Bedford Street, a Ring doorbell camera captured her walking south.

Spitz is being medically evaluated and is safe, according to police.

They added that they are “extremely relieved” that the Good Samaritan found her, given that she was out late at night in sub-zero temperatures.

The Good Samaritan’s location is unknown.

