‘A government-approved travel PCR provider sent us negative results before we’d completed our Covid tests.’

‘Before we had taken our Covid tests, a government-approved travel PCR provider sent us negative results.’

Angeles Rodriguez and her family’s fit-to-fly negative results were time stamped six hours before they were tested – and when they received their true results, one of her children tested positive for Covid.

A family hoping to fly to the UK for Christmas says they were given false negative results for fit-to-fly PCRs hours before taking the tests.

Because of the testing mix-up, researcher Angeles Rodriguez, her partner, and their two children were unable to make the reunion flight from Madrid to London on December 23.

She described receiving four negative results that were time stamped for six hours before the family was tested before their flight to Britain as “horrifying.”

Assuming the results were incorrect, the family tracked down their test provider, Government-approved DAM Health, and awaited their actual results, which did not arrive in time for the family to catch their flight.

When the true results were received, it was discovered that one of the children had tested positive, prompting virologists to warn that such an error could have serious consequences for the spread of new Covid variants.

Ms Rodriguez told me that her partner tried to contact the company after receiving the negative results, but “they didn’t respond in any way.”

“He sent an email, and we called the domain name they provided, but there was no response,” she continued.

The family went to the clinic the next day, the day before their flight, in the hopes of receiving answers.

“We had to go to the clinic to file a complaint, which was a bad experience.”

They first asked us to leave the clinic and stand away from the street while they gave us the results,” she explained.

The results were later sent to the family, but they had already missed their flight and, due to one of the children’s positive results, they never made it to the UK for Christmas.

When asked how to escalate the situation further, Ms Rodriguez stated that she was given the same phone number that her partner had tried unsuccessfully to call.

She claimed to have reported the incident to the Spanish consumer watchdog, DAM Health, but has yet to receive a response.

Martin Michaelis, a professor of molecular medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

‘Travel PCR provider approved by the Government sent us negative results before we’d taken our Covid tests’