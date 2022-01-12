A government employee traveled 400 miles to Glasgow to stalk a woman in a bar and nightclub.

Between November 2018 and February 2020, James Robertson, 40, of Suffolk, tracked Sarah Mackie at various locations in Glasgow and pleaded guilty to stalking.

According to court documents, Robertson, of Suffolk, East Anglia, acted in a way that scared and alarmed Miss Mackie.

Miss Mackie had been warned not to contact Robertson, but he disobeyed the orders.

Robertson texted her and reached out to her on social media.

In February 2019, he also lingered at the city’s Queen Margaret Union, staring at her and approaching her.

Robertson then attempted to contact her by conversing with her and offering her drinks.

Miss Mackie’s friend’s workplace was also visited by Robertson, who inquired about her and attempted to leave a gift for her.

He then went to the Polo Lounge in the city center to approach her and strike up a conversation with her.

Robertson admitted to the single stalking charge at Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday.

When sentencing Robertson at a later date, his lawyer, Graham Bryson, asked sheriff Tony Kelly to consider giving him an “absolute discharge.”

“There is nothing about the circumstances that an absolute discharge would be appropriate,” the sheriff said.

“They met amicably, and he has left various signals,” the lawyer responded.

“He recognizes Miss Mackie’s predicament, which he didn’t appreciate at the time, and he is deeply remorseful for putting her in that state of fear and distress.”

“That behavior was not threatening, but he recognizes that his actions would have upset the young woman.”

“He’s from the south of England and works in a responsible position.”

Due to background reports, the case was postponed until next month.

The sheriff will decide whether or not to issue an absolute discharge and whether or not to issue a no-harassment order.