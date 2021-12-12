A grant from the NBA Foundation assists a Harrisburg-based organization in providing jobs for young people.

Youth Advocate Programs (YAP), Inc. was recently selected as one of 38 organizations to receive grants from the NBA Foundation’s fourth round of funding, which totaled (dollar)11 million and is the largest grant round to date.

According to a press release, the grants help the NBA Foundation achieve its goal of expanding employment, career advancement, and economic empowerment opportunities for Black youth.

YAP is a national high-impact social justice nonprofit that provides safe, effective community-based alternatives to incarceration, group homes, congregate caretreatment facilities, and other out-of-home placements in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Harrisburg is the home of the organization.

According to a press release, about two-thirds of YAP’s participants are children of color, the majority of whom are Black.

The nonprofit’s culturally competent Advocates and other employees, who are primarily based in the community, are trained to help program participants recognize their strengths and connect them with economic, educational, and emotional tools to help them achieve their goals, while also providing resources to their parents and guardians.

With the NBA Foundation grant, the nonprofit will be able to expand its YAPWORX employment readiness and YAP Supported Work programs.

YAP partners with employers, many of whom are neighborhood-based Black and other minority business owners, to provide pre-employment services and jobs to its program participants.

The NBA Foundation grant will be used by YAP, which compensates program participants for their training and work, to expand these innovative employment services in Charlotte, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Milwaukee.

“This gift from the NBA Foundation aligns with YAP’s belief that when the community rallies around young people and families facing complex challenges, we can all help make a difference in ensuring that they stay safely at home with the tangible tools they need to thrive and have a great future,” said YAP President Gary Ivory.

“The NBA Foundation’s support is critical to YAP’s efforts to empower youth and families who benefit the most from community-based wraparound services, particularly Black youth, who are disproportionately represented in youth justice, child welfare, and other social services systems.

I’d like to express my gratitude to the NBA Foundation for their foresight, courage, and generosity, and we look forward to working with them.”

YAP serves many young people whose histories include serious offenses, multiple arrests, and lengthy out-of-home placements, guided by the nonprofit’s “no reject, no eject” policy.