A Greek minister resigned over comments made in a video about the country’s election victory in 2007.

Spilios Livano, Greece’s Minister of Rural Development and Food, resigned on Monday after a video of him went viral in which he boasted about compensation payments made to wildfire victims in exchange for a 2007 election victory.

Sparta Mayor Petros Doukas mentioned the tragic wildfires in the Ilia region in the summer of 2007, just before the national elections in September of that year, during a recent meeting attended by Livanos.

Doukas was overheard saying that the money paid to citizens displaced by the fire influenced the election result in New Democracy’s favor, while Livanos said it was “a historic move.”

Doukas is heard saying, “This is how we won the elections.”

“We literally turned the game around,” he continued, “where we were trailing 15% in the polls, we would have been destroyed if we hadn’t gone there and turned the game around with two moves.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted his resignation on Monday, according to his office, and was asked to explain the “unacceptable comments.”

The premier’s office announced that Livanos admitted to Mitsotakis that he should have reacted differently.

Livanos’ replacement is expected to be Deputy Digital Governance Minister Giorgos Georgantas.