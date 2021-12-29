A grocery chain in Central Pennsylvania has partnered with farmers to bring local beef to its stores.

A grocery chain in Central Pennsylvania has teamed up with local farmers to bring local beef to their stores.

Working with regional farmers, Karns Foods is beefing up its meat counter.

The family-owned grocery store in Silver Spring Township announced a new program on Wednesday aimed at increasing beef sales and assisting farmers.

“Having our own private beef program allows us to take control of the beef supply chain, allowing us to source, select, and responsibly raise prime Angus beef cattle on nearby family farms, many of which are transitioning from dairy to more sustainable beef farms,” said Scott Karns, CEO and president.

The Karns Beef Program is getting started with 15 farmers from Lancaster, Chester, Perry, Lebanon, Juniata, and Cumberland counties.

Between 40 and 107 Angus steers will be delivered to each farm and raised.

The program, according to Karns, will allow them to monitor the life cycle of steers and ensure that beef is carefully selected, fed, and cared for throughout its life.

“This separates us from the national beef supply chain’s vulnerability and localizes every aspect of our own PA Preferred beef supply,” he added.

Beginning in May 2022, USDA 100percent Angus Choice and Prime beef will be available at Karns stores.

The program is being managed by Karns in collaboration with Keystone Farm Future.

“The COVID era has exposed the cracks in our global food supply chain, and we’re reimagining a new way forward in agribusiness by accelerating opportunities for local food production from farm to fork,” said Larisa Miller, president and CEO of Keystone.

Karns, a Harrisburg-based retailer, was founded in 1959 and now has ten locations.

Large meat, seafood, and deli counters are among the highlights of Karns stores, where meat is butchered on-site.