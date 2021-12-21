A growing number of states are eliminating concealed weapon license requirements, and Florida could be next.

— Florida could join a growing list of states that allow people to carry guns openly or concealed without a permit.

Gun owners who currently conceal their weapons under their clothes would be able to enter coffee shops, grocery stores, and other public places with their weapons visible.

The issue of “constitutional carry” has resurfaced as a priority for conservatives and gun advocates in Florida this legislative session.

Proponents argue that allowing gun owners to carry openly or concealedly without a license reflects the Second Amendment, that it will deter crime, and that it will remove cost barriers and time lags for people who want to defend themselves, with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services estimating a 50-55-day turnaround time.

Opponents are concerned about the atmosphere it may create in Florida, raise public and law enforcement safety concerns, and claim that data shows that more guns carried in public places leads to increased violent crime.

According to University of Miami Law professor and constitutional law expert Stephen Schnably, the future of Florida as a state that does not require licenses to carry guns will send a message to gun owners that they do not have to “worry really realistically about too much regulation of guns in Florida.”

For the third year in a row, a Republican state legislator has introduced the bill, and recently, Gov.

Ron DeSantis, who is up for reelection in 2022 and is widely expected to run for president in 2024, stated his support for the bill.

“Would you sign constitutional carry if it came to your desk?” Matt Collins, director of legislation for Florida Gun Rights, asks DeSantis in a six-second video recently posted online.

DeSantis replies, “Of course.”

The bill, which is being sponsored by state Rep.

Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from Howey-in-the-Hills, wants to eliminate the need for a concealed weapons license and allow Floridians to carry guns openly.

It also means that no gun owner will have to pay an application fee, a fingerprinting fee, or varying costs for the required safety training courses or classes, which are currently part of the application process.

In addition, the bill…

