A gunman is holding hostages at a synagogue in Texas, according to reports.

A gunman is holding hostages at a synagogue in the US state of Texas, according to reports.

The Colleyville Police Department’s SWAT team was called to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue after an incident occurred.

WASHINGTON, DC

According to a local media report on Saturday, a gunman is holding hostages at a synagogue in the US state of Texas.

According to Dallas News, the incident happened at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

According to reports, the gunman entered the synagogue during a Shabbat morning service.

SWAT operations are underway in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, where the synagogue is located, according to Colleyville police.

“The incident reported earlier in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road is still ongoing.

We request that you avoid the area as much as possible.

On Twitter, the force stated, “We will continue to provide updates via social media.”

The number of hostages has yet to be determined.