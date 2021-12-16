A half-million people have signed a petition demanding that the killer of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes be sentenced to life in prison.

A PETITION in support of “Arthur’s Law,” which would impose harsher prison sentences for evil child killers, has surpassed half a million signatures.

The petition was started by a mother of two who was outraged by the “lenient” sentences given to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ killer father and stepmother.

After being convicted of murdering the six-year-old, Emma Tustin, 32, was sentenced to at least 29 years in prison.

Thomas Hughes, the boy’s “pitiless” father, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter and child cruelty.

They beat the defenseless lad and poisoned him with salt in a cruel act that shocked the nation.

Since then, Arthur’s bereaved grandparents have demanded that the killers “never see the light of day again,” and The Sun has launched our “Justice For Arthur” campaign.

A Change.org online petition now has 522,000 signatures.

“He was six and died thinking he was abandoned, unwanted, and unloved at the hands of two people who should have been trusted with him the most,” Christina Healey, a single mother, wrote of Arthur in the petition.

“Please sign this petition so that we can send it to parliament and argue that these MONSTERS deserve to spend the rest of their lives locked up.”

Christina, a 27-year-old Brighton resident, told The Sun that she was “heartbroken” when she learned of Arthur’s death.

When she saw the CCTV footage of Arthur screaming “nobody loves me” after being forced to sleep on the hard living room floor, the former carer started crying.

“I was absolutely heartbroken when the video came out, I was uncontrollably sobbing, it was horrible,” she said.

“I couldn’t get any sleep.”

A couple of days before sentencing, I started the petition around three o’clock in the morning.

“I knew they wouldn’t get the full life sentence, so I didn’t think they should be allowed to go to prison.”

Christina stated that her petition did not receive a lot of attention at first.

“It took about eight days to get to 1,000 people, but once it was picked up by the right people, it went crazy.”

“It’s gone from 1,000 to half a million in the last six days.”

Christina is now counting on Boris Johnson to keep his word.

The Prime Minister has promised to enact a new “Arthur’s Law” and has vowed to speed up a review of the sentences handed down to Tustin and Hughes.

“Anyone who plans then carries out the murder of a child should never be released from prison,” the PM said in an interview with The Sun earlier this week.

