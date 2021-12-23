A Harrisburg family has lost everything in a fire in their apartment.

In a Harrisburg apartment fire, a family loses everything.

Kyesha Walker, a single mother living at 1713 Market Street in Harrisburg, left her two-bedroom apartment earlier this month to visit a friend.

Her room was engulfed in flames an hour later, according to a frantic call she received.

The fire broke out on Dec.

Because other doors were closed, the flames were mostly contained to her bedroom and bathroom, preventing them from gaining additional fuel and spreading.

Despite this, the smoke damaged the rest of their house as well as all of their possessions.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and with Christmas approaching, the family’s holidays will be different this year.

“This year it doesn’t even feel like Christmas,” Walker, 28, said.

According to Walker, the fire broke out between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., and firefighters were dispatched to put out the flames and investigate the cause.

The cause, according to Fire Chief Brian Enterline, has yet to be determined.

Her third-story apartment is currently condemned.

Walker said she learned about the fire from a neighbor who lived on the second floor below her.

“Hi, are you home? Your room is on fire!” she exclaimed, according to Walker.

Second-floor neighbors reported hearing a “big loud pop” sound before the fire erupted, which Walker believes was caused by a “bad” electrical socket in the apartment.

“Previously, we had to be cautious about plugging things up when the air conditioner was on,” Walker explained, “but we don’t know what started the fire and investigators are looking into it.”

She received a call from her roommate the day after the fire, saying that any of her belongings that weren’t burned were ruined when the floor caved in.

Walker said there was nothing she could take from the house, including Christmas gifts and her son’s sensory toys, because her 7-year-old son had recently been diagnosed with autism and other learning difficulties.

Walker explained, “I just got my son a whole bunch of sensory toys because he started therapy.”

“I got all these things for him to help with his speech therapy, sensory, sound, touch, and other things like that,” says the mother.

Walker claims that her children are having difficulty coping…

Latest News from Infosurhoy