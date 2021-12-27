A Harrisburg man claimed he set fire to plastic cemetery wreaths to’save the Earth,’ according to police.

A Harrisburg man claimed he set fire to plastic cemetery wreaths in order to’save the Earth,’ according to police.

A man from the Harrisburg area has been charged in Maryland with setting fire to plastic Christmas wreaths in a Hagerstown cemetery.

Peter J Custer, 43, told officers on Christmas Eve that he torched the wreaths at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park because “he was trying to save the Earth and the plastic wreaths were non-biodegradable.”

Investigators claim that wreaths from at least three burial plots were burned, releasing toxic fumes into the atmosphere.

Custer was charged with trespassing, trespassing, and malicious burning, according to police.

He was released on the same day he was arrested, with no conditions attached.

A driver saw Custer standing near the flaming wreaths and called 911, according to police.