A Harrisburg woman is accused of arson in the New Cumberland fire.

In connection with an early Thursday morning fire that threatened several residents in an apartment building, New Cumberland Police have charged a Harrisburg woman with multiple counts of arson, among other crimes.

Shortly after the fire, police charged and arrested Valerie Mesaros.

As a result of the 7:20 a.m. four-unit apartment building fire at 813 Bridge Street in the borough, she faces multiple counts of arson and other related crimes.

Two residents were trapped on a second-story balcony, and an emergency fire crew had to rescue them.

Nine people were displaced from their homes, one of whom was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, several residents were asleep in the building at the time of the fire.

The fire caused no injuries, according to police.