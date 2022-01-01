A harrowing 911 call after a father mistook his 16-year-old daughter for an intruder and accidentally shot and killed her in their home.

A terrifying 911 call after a father mistook his 16-year-old daughter for an intruder and accidentally shot and killed her in their home.

Police say a teen girl was fatally shot by her father, who mistook her for an intruder.

After the security system in the family’s Columbus, Ohio, home was activated early Wednesday morning, the father shot at a suspected intruder, who turned out to be his 16-year-old daughter.

The mother and father can be heard begging the teen Janae Hairston to wake up in an emotional recording of the eight-minute 911 call.

“My husband mistook her for an intruder and shot her,” her mother explained.

“She was in our garage, and my husband had no idea.”

“Oh my God,” says the speaker.

The mother called 911 after the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the family’s garage, according to authorities.

Hairston was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition after police arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. local time.

According to a tweet from Columbus Police investigators, Hairston was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m.

Hairston was a junior at Canal Winchester High School, according to the district.

The school district sent out a letter in response to the tragedy.

The letter read, “CW Families, It is with great sadness that we inform our school community that Janae Hairston, a junior at the high school, has passed away.”

“Our hearts go out to her family, and our thoughts, prayers, and love are with them.”

This case is expected to be reviewed by the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

There are currently no charges pending.

