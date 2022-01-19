A ‘harrowing’ secret recording’shows a man, 28, abusing and abusing his girlfriend’s non-verbal toddler, 2, before murdering her’

A ‘harrowing’ secret recording’shows a man, 28, abusing and abusing his girlfriend’s nonverbal toddler, 2, before murdering her’

At his murder trial, harrowing video of a man allegedly hitting his girlfriend’s son before he was beaten to death was shown.

In October 2019, Kyrell Matthews was discovered in cardiac arrest at his home in Thornton Heath, South London.

Jurors were told that the two-year-old had suffered a slew of injuries leading up to his death, including 41 rib fractures and a 4cm cut to his liver.

According to reports, he died from blunt force trauma caused by “forceful squeezing, punching, kicking, or stamping.”

His mother, Phylesia Shirley, 24, and her boyfriend, Kemar Brown, 28, are both facing murder charges.

Today at the Old Bailey, jurors were shown recordings of Brown, who is not Kyrell’s father, allegedly abusing the non-verbal child.

As the toddler cried and screamed, he could be heard shouting “shut up” and making “slapping sounds” and “hitting noises.”

Shirley then inquires, “What did he do?” to which Brown responds, “He got up.”

Brown says “stop crying, stop crying, yeah” and imitates the youngster in another video before two slapping sounds are heard.

He then asks, “What are you crying for?” as Kyrell yelps and faintly cries, “trying to hold back the tears.”

A loud bang was heard in a fifth recording played to jurors, and the toddler cries as if being hit repeatedly at the same time.

“Ky shut the bloodc**t, shut up, what the f**k you crying for man? Shut up,” Shirley is heard saying, followed by slapping noises.

Brown allegedly hit the child before telling him, “You ruin all the fun,” according to one recording played in court.

Shirley had secretly filmed the disturbing recordings in an attempt to catch Brown cheating on her, jurors were told.

When an investigation into his death in Thornton Heath, South London, in October 2019 was launched, police discovered them.

They provided a glimpse into the alleged abuse that took place in the months leading up to Kyrell’s death, according to prosecutor Edward Brown QC.

“Kyrell had his ribs crushed or broken by blows within the four weeks leading up to October 20,” he continued.

“In the four weeks leading up to… Kyrell’s death, at least one of the defendants clearly inflicted a significant number of injuries in at least five separate incidents.”

“Those harrowing recordings vividly brought to the fore the pain and distress he felt during those four weeks when he was abused.

“On October 20, his ribs were crushed for the second time, and he died as a result.”

Kyrell was the victim of a “determined pattern of repeated and significant assaults on a completely defenseless and young child,” according to the jury.

Shirley called 111 on October 20, 2019, to report Kyell was “acting…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.