A heartbroken family pays tribute to the ‘beautiful’ bride-to-be who died on a night out with friends while riding a bucking bronco.

A bereaved family pays tribute to the ‘beautiful’ bride-to-be who died while riding a bucking bronco with friends on a night out.

TRIBUTES have poured in for a “beautiful” bride-to-be who died riding a bucking bronco with her friends on a night out.

Jessica Lally, 26, died of a heart attack in Sheffield in October after falling off a ride at an American-themed bar.

Her heartbroken family described how she climbed aboard the mechanical bull at Bronco’s Rodeo on West Street, which was located on the side of the bar.

Jessica then went into cardiac arrest after falling into the padded paddling pool area.

Joan, her 66-year-old mother, said, “She hadn’t had much to drink.”

They’d stopped by after a meal.

“I’m not sure why she decided to do it.

I guess she was having a good time.

“She’d just gone out for the night, and then we had cops at the door at 12 a.m.,” she said.

“We’re still in the middle of it.”

Even after all these years, we still break down.

“It’s been a heartbreaking experience.”

Jessica, a manager for Pandora Jewelry, had been planning to marry her partner and had “her whole life ahead of her.”

“She was such a beautiful girl, so kind and funny,” Joan, who was in tears, added.

“She’d meticulously planned every detail of her life.”

They were planning to marry.

“She used to make these fantastic Christmas lists, but that year all she had was a house, a ring, and a baby.”

The tragedy shook the Kimberworth community in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, where she and her family grew up.

The funeral drew over 500 mourners, who couldn’t all fit into the church.

Relatives are now channeling their grief into a campaign to get more defibrillators installed, which could have saved Jessica’s life.

To help pay for the necessary equipment, a fundraiser has been set up in her honor.

“I went down to Rotherham United and the ambulance service was showing me how to use the defibrillator, and knowing that they were trying to do the same thing with Jessica, it caught my attention,” Joan explained.

“I thought, ‘What a brilliant idea,’ because we don’t have any here.”

“It’s critical; sometimes it’s a matter of life and death, and it can save someone’s life.”

She was a stunning young lady who was also sweet and funny.

More than £10,000 has already been raised, and Jessica’s cousin Michael Noone, 47, plans to add to the total by running 26 half marathons in 12 weeks, one for each year of her life.

According to firefighter Michael, having defibrillators on hand is critical so that if someone goes into cardiac arrest, they have a better chance of surviving.

“They eventually…,” he said.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.